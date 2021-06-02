After advancing to the semifinals without a loss in the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) World Series, Iowa State had room to work heading into a matchup with fifth-seeded Oregon. The matchup with Oregon did not go as planned, as the Oregon Ducks piled on runs early and did not stop. A 13-3 win for Oregon led to a second matchup between the Cyclones and the Ducks due to the double elimination bracket.
The Iowa State players found themselves in a hole once again during the rematch. Oregon led 4-3 heading into the seventh and final inning of the game. The Cyclones were boosted by yet another seventh-inning comeback, this time scoring three runs to lead to a 6-4 victory. With that, Iowa State was headed to the NCBA World Series. The team would be matched up against sixth-seeded Virginia Tech. The highlight of Virginia Tech’s road to the championship game was a no-hitter thrown against the University of Iowa in an elimination game by pitcher Skylar Petry. This was only the third no-hitter in NCBA World Series history.
The championship game took place Wednesday, with both teams coming in hot. Virginia Tech got off to a strong start and did not look back. The team scored four runs over the course of the first two innings and six runs overall. The real story for Virginia Tech was the pitching performance by Braden Huebsch, throwing a perfect game in the championship. Huebsch threw the team’s second no-hitter of the World Series tournament and the fourth in World Series history. Virginia Tech won the game 6-0.
The Cyclones put on a very strong performance at the NCBA World Series, making a run to the championship game as the second-lowest seed, but the team was not able to bring home the World Series championship. Certainly, it was an amazing season for the Iowa State Baseball Club.
