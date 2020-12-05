The Iowa State Cyclones took the field at Jack Trice Stadium for the final time of the 2020 season in a matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday.
The Cyclones blew out the Mountaineers 42-6, which officially cemented Iowa State’s spot in the Big 12 Championship game.
Star sophomore running back Breece Hall started things off for Iowa State’s offense. Hall bounced a run to the outside and took the ball in for a 23 yard rushing touchdown with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.
Junior quarterback Brock Purdy found himself three consecutive touchdowns starting in the second quarter. Purdy ran the ball in from 10 yards out and found redshirt senior Landen Akers for a two yard passing touchdown in the second quarter.
Akers’ touchdown reception marked his first career touchdown with Iowa State.
Purdy connected with redshirt junior tight end Charlie Kolar from 16 yards out to score the first set of points in the second half, putting Iowa State up by four scores.
Redshirt senior running back Kene Nwangwu joined on the senior scoring affair, going untouched for a 47 yard rushing touchdown to close out the third quarter.
West Virginia broke Iowa State’s shutout in the fourth quarter after Tyler Sumpter drilled a 32 yard field goal to break the Mountaineers score drought. Sumpter hit a 36 yard field goal later in the fourth quarter.
Purdy wasn’t finished following West Virginia’s first field goal, connecting with Hall for a 28 yard passing touchdown, marking Purdy’s fourth touchdown of the day.
Purdy led the charge for Iowa State’s offense, completing 20 of his 23 total passing attempts for 247 yards and three touchdowns through the air, along with seven rushing attempts for 38 yards and a touchdown.
West Virginia’s offense struggled finding the end zone, with quarterback Jarret Doege going 21-41 through the air for 209 yards and running back Leddie Brown picking up 48 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
The Cyclone defense held West Virginia’s offense to 209 passing yards and 54 rushing yards for 263 total yards.
Iowa State’s next game will come on Dec. 19 when the Cyclones travel to Arlington, Texas to play in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium.
