AMES- The climb continues for the Cyclones.
After a 2-0 week that featured an emphatic win over their in-state rival Hawkeyes as well as a grittier win over Jackson State, Iowa State moved to 10-0 for just the third time in school history.
And on Monday, they moved up six spots in the AP Poll, up to No. 11 with two games left to go in non-conference play.
It's already been a historical season for T.J. Otzelberger as he picked up his 100th win as a head coach in the season opener and has since rattled off ten straight victories, the best start by any first-year Cyclone head coach.
Iowa State has non-conference games left against Southeastern Louisiana and Chicago State, before opening Big 12 play on Jan. 1 against the now-No. 1 Baylor Bears.
