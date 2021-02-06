The No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners took care of business at home Saturday as Iowa State fell to 0-8 in the Big 12 with a 79-72 loss.
The first half was close as Iowa State was shooting a blistering 57.1 percent from 3-point range after an 8-14 start from deep.
Iowa State senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who led the team in 3s in the first half, actually accounted for half the team's misses with three makes on seven attempts.
The rest of the team was 5-7 from deep and while 2-pointers weren't falling, Iowa State was getting the most out of its size as it was playing against another team that plays four guard lineups.
The Sooners led by just four at the break, but the 40-36 lead would grow in the second half.
Iowa State and Oklahoma hung with each other in the first portion of the second half as Iowa State stayed hot from outside, but the wheels fell off for Steve Prohm's group as the Sooners ran away with it down the stretch.
Rasir Bolton was Iowa State's leading scorer with 21 points on 8-20 from the field. He also added seven rebounds and four assists, leading the team in both those categories.
Oklahoma had Austin Reaves to thank for the win as the junior guard had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
