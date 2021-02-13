The Iowa State softball team started out the Doc Halverson UNI Dome Tournament with bats swinging on day one.
However, day two brought even more excitement for the team as it captured a dominating win against Butler early, 8-0. The game resulted in another six-inning match up.
Sophomore pitcher Karlie Charles came up with the defensive win for the Cyclones, putting her overall at 1-0 on the season.
Senior Sami Williams played well again for the Cyclones as she tacked on two runs batted in (RBI) against the Bulldogs.
The day wasn’t over for the Cyclones as they matched up against Omaha mid-afternoon.
In the bottom of the first, junior Mikayla Ramos hit a two-run homer to put the Cyclones in front by 1. She finished with two RBI's in the game.
More innings, more homers was the theme of the day for the team.
In the bottom of the fifth sophomore, Carli Spelhaug hit a two-run homer to push the Cyclones out front even more.
In the sixth inning, junior Shannon Mortimer matched a career-high with six strikeouts on the day.
The Cyclones beat Omaha, 4-2, to bring them to 4-0 on the season.
The team will round out tournament play against Drake at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.
