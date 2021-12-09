AMES- After a rocking Hilton crowd watched the Cyclone women down the Hawkeyes the night before, the anticipation built that much more for the men's rendition of the Cy-Hawk rivalry.
Iowa (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) traveled to Ames to take on the No. 17 Cyclones (8-0) and the energy before the game spilled over into the opening action.
Izaiah Brockington had six early points as the Cyclones trailed 12-11 at the under-eight timeout. Jordan Bohannon led all scorers with seven early points before having to sit with two personal fouls.
Iowa State got out to a five-point lead thanks to a brief 6-0 run in the middle stages of the first half. Combined, the teams made just 36 percent of their shots through the first twelve minutes.
The lead swelled as high as ten as the Hawkeyes went over five minutes without a bucket. Iowa State also held a 25-8 advantage in rebounds with three minutes remaining in the opening half.
At halftime, the score read 38-26 in favor of the Cyclones. That advantage was thanks in large part to a 30 percent shooting performance from the Hawkeyes as they never truly developed a rhythm on offense.
Brockington built on his early scoring prowess, totaling 15 points on a perfect 6-6 performance in the half. He also compiled four rebounds.
More notably, however, was the lack of scoring from superstar Keegan Murray. He was held scoreless in the opening half and shot 0-6 from the field. He averaged over 23 points per game coming into the contest.
One would say the second half started out well for Iowa State.
They went on a tear to go up 52-29 just seven minutes into the second half. Iowa continued to struggle from the field, shooting just 24 percent at that particular point in the game. Iowa State scored 17 of the first 22 second half points on their way to their big lead.
It was within 15 around the halfway mark, thanks to a few disjointed sequences from the Cyclones and Iowa hitting a couple of shots in a row.
Iowa State trudged their way through as the Hawkeye press continued to give the home team fits. The Cyclones had 14 turnovers with six minutes to go in the game, compared to nine for Iowa.
The lead hovered around 20 for much of the second half. The Hawkeye pressure seemed to either turn into a Cyclone turnover or an easy bucket in transition for Iowa State.
With a final score of 73-53, Iowa State turned in one of their more complete performances of the season and sent the Hilton faithful home happy for the second night in a row.
Brockington led all scorers with 29 points on a very efficient night shooting. He was 11-14 from the field including making three of four from long distance.
