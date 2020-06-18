The nine Big 12 volleyball coaches in the Big 12 have come together to sponsor the 2020 AVCA Diversity award.
All nine of the Big 12 coaches tweeted a statement on Thursday, "The volleyball coaches of the Big 12 are proud to sponsor an AVCA Diversity Awards winner this year. The $1,000 donation provided opportunities for up-and-coming minority members of our coaching community to attend the AVCA Convention. We challenge volleyball coaches around the country to do the same."
Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, was one of the coaches to tweet this statement.
I am proud to join my fellow @Big12Conference volleyball coaches in sponsoring a 2020 @AVCAVolleyball Diversity Award. We challenge our @NCAAVolleyball counterparts across the country to do the same. #DDT #BeAMovement pic.twitter.com/nxtSbSbynb— Christy Johnson (@CJohnsonLynch) June 18, 2020
