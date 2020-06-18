Volleyball Media Day

Head Coach Christy Johnson-Lynch talks to the press Aug. 14, 2018, during Iowa State volleyball's media day at Hilton Coliseum.

The nine Big 12 volleyball coaches in the Big 12 have come together to sponsor the 2020 AVCA Diversity award. 

All nine of the Big 12 coaches tweeted a statement on Thursday, "The volleyball coaches of the Big 12 are proud to sponsor an AVCA Diversity Awards winner this year. The $1,000 donation provided opportunities for up-and-coming minority members of our coaching community to attend the AVCA Convention. We challenge volleyball coaches around the country to do the same."

Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, was one of the coaches to tweet this statement. 

