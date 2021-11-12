Iowa State welcomed the Oregon State Beavers to town after picking up a season-opening victory against Kennesaw State.
T.J. Otzelberger, with his 1-0 record as head coach of the Cyclones, came in looking for a signature win against a Power Five opponent early in the season.
The Cyclones got out to an early 13-8 lead thanks to a balanced offensive attack and six Beaver turnovers in the first eight minutes of game action.
At the under-eight timeout, the score was just 16-12 in favor of Iowa State. The teams shot a combined 34 percent through the first 12 minutes, and there were a total of 14 turnovers.
Iowa State carried a 26-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Their leading scorers were Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill who each poured in six points.
The Cyclones were shooting 37 percent in the first half, while Oregon State shot 31 percent. Neither team shot over 20 percent from deep, and there were 18 total turnovers.
Tyrese Hunter played 14 minutes in the first half, and had five points and three assists. He only played 10 minutes in the first half against Kennesaw State and picked up three fouls.
The Cyclones took the game over with about 11 minutes remaining in the game. Iowa State got the lead up to 14, with a score of 45-31 thanks to a run where they hit four of their five shots.
Halfway through the second half, Oregon State was shooting just 31 percent from the field and 12 percent from deep, making just two of their first 17 three-point attempts.
The game got within single digits with five and half minutes to go, as Oregon State cut the Cyclone lead to 51-42.
Iowa State led by 12 with three and a half minutes remaining, and they would hold that lead to win by a score of 60-50.
Leading the way in scoring for the Cyclones was Kalscheur, who had 15 points along with four assists.
Hunter had a team-leading seven assists to go along with his nine points, and Izaiah Brockington poured in a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Iowa State's next game is against Alabama State on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.