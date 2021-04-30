The Iowa State Cyclones took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Friday to open its three-game series.
Freshman Kali Gose started off the offense for the Cyclones with a dropped third strike in the bottom of the first.
On the mound for the Cyclones, sophomore Ellie Spelhaug had four strikeouts by the end of the third inning.
In the top of the fourth, junior Mikalya Ramos joined the party with a bases loaded walk.
Freshman Milaysia Ochoa hit a two-RBI double to extend the Cyclones lead, 4-0.
Spelhaug had another inning of strikeouts to push the Cyclones closer to victory.
The Cyclones defeated the Red Raiders 4-1 and will play again on Saturday at 4 p.m.
