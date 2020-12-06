Iowa State men's basketball didn't get a chance to get back in the win column against DePaul, as the game was announced to be canceled at 3:54 p.m. Sunday.
The Big 12/Big East Battle was scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Coliseum.
"Tonight's Iowa State-DePaul men's basketball game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols inside the DePaul program," an email statement from Iowa State men's basketball said.
DePaul's first three games of the season were canceled and one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
"We are disappointed that we are unable to play this evening against DePaul. We were looking forward to playing in front of our fans for the first time this season. When the season started we knew there would likely be postponements and cancellations. Dealing with a pandemic is difficult. Even though our players are disappointed they won't be able to play tonight, it's also important to remember that the health and safety of the student-athletes is our No.1 concern," Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm said in a statement.
No information has been released on a potential makeup game.
Iowa State men's basketball returns to action on the road in Iowa City on Dec. 11 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
