The Iowa State Baseball Club team is in the middle of an amazing season, as the players find themselves heading to the World Series semifinals of the National Club Baseball Association for the third time since 2015.
With a record of 22-10 heading into the tournament selection, the Cyclones' season was in the hands of the selection committee. Iowa State received the seventh seed and was set up to take on second-seeded Iowa in the first round of the tournament.
Solid pitching and a seventh inning go-ahead run boosted the team to a 4-3 win. The victory in the opening round of the World Series moved Iowa State on to a matchup with Salisbury. As the third seed in the tournament, Salisbury was another difficult matchup for Iowa State. The Cyclones claimed another win after another game of seventh inning heroics. An RBI single in the final inning of the game put Iowa State on top 3-2.
With the win over Salisbury, Iowa State advanced to the semi-finals and will face off against fifth seeded Oregon. This is a double-elimination tournament, so the Cyclones have room to work with heading into the late stages of the event.
The next game for Iowa State will take place at 4 p.m. Central Standard Time on Memorial Day. Livestream information, box scores, updates and other information about the Iowa State Baseball Club can be found on the Twitter account @isuclubbaseball or Facebook account Iowa State Club Baseball.
