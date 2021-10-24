AMES- After spending the last four weeks out of the poll, Iowa State checks back into the AP top-25 at No. 22.
This comes on the heels of their biggest victory of the season, a 24-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who coming in were ranked No. 8 in the country.
Oklahoma State dropped to No. 15 after its loss in Ames.
Iowa State now has a record of 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12 race. That 3-1 record puts them behind just Baylor and Oklahoma in the standings, jumping Oklahoma State with the tiebreaker.
The Cyclones next Big 12 opponent is the West Virginia Mountaineers, who are 1-3 in conference play. That game is at 1 p.m. and can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
