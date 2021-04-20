Iowa State Athletics will be without one of its long-time senior-level staff members after June 30, as Assistant Athletic Director Steve Malchow is set to retire.
Malchow's announcement came via a press release Tuesday.
"Today is bittersweet for me," Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said in the press release. "I am happy for [Malchow] as he prepares to transition into the next phase of his life's journey. However, at the same time, I am sad that he will no longer be directly at my side as he has been for the past two decades."
Pollard and Malchow came to Iowa State in 2005, following a 15-year term at the University of Wisconsin.
"It has been a blessing to work with so many incredible colleagues and talented young people in the last four decades at three different institutions," Malchow said. "I have enjoyed a front-row seat to watch hundreds of athletes pursue their personal potentials and grow into extraordinary young adults."
Since joining Iowa State in 2005, Malchow has looked over athletic communications, marketing, digital media, creative services, information technology, trademark licensing and spirit squads/band units, according to the press release.
"Steve has been one of the key individuals responsible for much of our department's success over the past 16 years," Pollard said. "He is truly an unsung hero who was directly responsible for several very successful branding initiatives, including the I-State logo and Cyclones.tv."
Pollard said Malchow is like a "moral compass" for him in stressful situations.
"I knew when emotions were running high on challenging issues, he was always someone I could count on to provide calm, sound and timely feedback," Pollard said. "He has been a trusted colleague by everyone in our department. Our program is going to miss his steady leadership and respected expertise."
Malchow and Pollard have worked with each other for 23 years now.
"I wish Steve, Barb and their son Bryce all the best in the next phase of their life," Pollard said. "Although our professional time together is coming to an end, our friendship will last a lifetime."
The Sioux City, Iowa, native graduated from Iowa in 1983, where he began his career in athletic communications.
Malchow worked in the athletic communications office for Iowa between 1979-90 before leaving for Wisconsin.
"Steve is one of the few native Iowans who worked in the athletics departments at Iowa, Wisconsin and Iowa State," Pollard said. "His professional experiences include working with many of the greatest Iowans from each of those schools, including Bump Elliott, Barry Alvarez, Hayden Fry, Dan Gable, Tom Davis, Dan McCarney and Fred Hoiberg. That experience is unmatched by anyone in our industry."
In 1999, Malchow won the Sports Information Director of the Year by the National Football Foundation.
He also won the "Excellent Media Service" award by the Football Writers of America Association in 1991 and was named "Outstanding Young American Business Leader" in 1994 and 1996.
"I want to recognize former Iowa Sports Information Director George Wine for giving me my first full-time job and Wisconsin's Barry Alvarez for believing in me," Malchow said. "I especially want to thank Jamie Pollard for his friendship, trust and support and for giving me an opportunity to return to my home state and help build a positive brand for Cyclone Athletics."
Malchow currently serves on the Big 12 Public Relations Advisory Committee, serving since 2011. He has also served on the Ames Convention and Visitor's Bureau. He was lead presenter on "Strategic Thinking" in 2016, he led the Big Ten Sports Information Directors (1999-2000) and was on the NCAA Honors Committee from 2016-19 (served as the chair in his final year on the committee).
