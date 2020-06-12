Ten Iowa State student-athletes have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Ames Tribune reporter David Mullen, 147 student-athletes and staff were tested with ten positive tests. Only two are football players that have returned to campus.
BREAKING: Iowa State officials confirm at least 10 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.— David Mullen (@mullen_david) June 12, 2020
This news comes nearly ten days after the Iowa State Athletic Department first acknowledged that a student-worker for the athletic department tested positive for COVID-19 and that four student-athletes were being forced to quarantine.
The Des Moines Register stated that Iowa State assistant athletic director for communications Mike Green, didn't confirm nor deny that they had additional cases in the athletic department and that more test results should come out in the next couple of days.
Both the Ames Tribune and the Des Moines Register reported that Iowa State Senior Associate Athletics Director Steve Malchow there's nothing new to report and reportedly hung on a reporter when asked for more details.
Story County has 210 total positive cases of COVID-19 out of 3,747 tests, with one death and 107 recovered cases.
For the second time this week, Story County reported 25 new positive cases of COVID-19, the highest single day case count they have reported.
Mary Greeley Medical Center spokesperson Steve Sullivan told the Ames Tribune that the majority of the cases have come from individuals in their early to mid twenties and that they have seen more reported positive cases from individiuals in that age range.
“We haven’t seen these types numbers in the 20-to-25 age range, and they began popping up at this level and rate within the last couple of weeks.”
Story County health board Chair Dr. John Paschen, told the Ames Tribune that the recent high point for the county may be because of Iowa State student-athletes.
“While I cannot confirm this by any means, I’m suspicious that a lot of these cases are coming from ISU athletics, just because we’re getting printouts of ages and it makes the most sense to me,” Paschen said.
