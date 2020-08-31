Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard wrote another open letter to fans on Monday announcing that 25,000 fans are expected to attend Iowa State's first home game of the season on Sept. 12.
Pollard said only fans who purchased season tickets will be allowed for the first game of the season and added that it is up to fans in attendance for the first game to determine how Iowa State Athletics moves forward with fan attendance for future games.
If fans follow mitigation protocols effectively, Iowa State will move forward with allowing fans to attend other home games such as Oklahoma on Oct. 3. Pollard said that if protocols are not met in the first game, fans will not be allowed for any other home games this fall.
Along with an update for fan capacity, Pollard outlined a seating chart for Jack Trice Stadium, showing grey and red dots for individual seats of which seats are available and which are not.
This story will be updated as more information is announced.
