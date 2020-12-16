Ahead of the 2020 Big 12 Championship game, Iowa State announced the early signees of its 2021 recruiting class on National Signing Day Wednesday.
The Cyclones will be welcoming 18 new recruits to their program, which includes five in-state recruits, 13 out-of-state recruits and one Canadian recruit.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered.#CYCLONEVI21ON🌪️🚨🌪️— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 16, 2020
Iowa State’s offense will see seven new additions from the 2021 class with three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, one tight end and one running back.
Jim Bonifas (Dubuque, Iowa), Tyler Maro (Davenport, Iowa) and Dodge Sauser (Grinnell, Iowa) make up the offensive line recruits.
Jaylin Noel (Kansas City, Missouri) and Tristan Michaud (Quebec City, Quebec, Canada) are the wide receiver recruits.
Tight end Tyler Moore (Des Moines, Iowa) and running back Deon Silas (Lutz, Florida) make up the rest of the offensive recruits.
Of the 18 incoming recruits, the Cyclone defense welcomes 11 of the recruits, including four defensive backs, four defensive linemen and three linebackers.
Iowa State’s defensive line will add lineman Howard Brown (Kansas City, Missouri), defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (Richmond, Texas), and defensive ends Jayden Gray (Haslet, Texas) and Joey Petersen (Long Grove, Iowa).
Joey Petersen is the younger brother of current Iowa State junior defensive end Zach Petersen.
The defensive back recruits are made up of Beau Freyler (Colorado Springs, Colorado), Ben Langston (The Woodlands, Texas), Myles Purchase (Denver) and Malik Verdon (Hamilton, Ohio).
Rounding out the Cyclone defensive recruits are linebackers Carston Marshall (Wadsworth, Ohio), Myles Mendeszoon (Chardon, Ohio) and Aidan Ralph (Chicago).
