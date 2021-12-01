AMES- The 2021 regular season has just wrapped up, but there's no time like the present to look to the future.
That comes in the form of the Big 12 releasing the 2022 schedule for each Big 12 team. Nothing should come as too much of a surprise, as the schedule will feature a 9-game, round-robin formatted schedule where every team plays every other team.
Iowa State's home Big 12 opponents include: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Texas Tech.
Road opponents are as follows: Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU.
The Cyclones open the season in Ames against Southeast Missouri State, on Sept. 3. They then travel to Iowa City to take part in the annual Cy-Hawk game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sept. 10.
They end their non-conference schedule with a home date against Ohio on Sept. 17.
The first three games of their Big 12 slate include a home game against Baylor, a trip to Kansas to play the Jayhawks and then home again to play the Kansas State Wildcats. Those dates are Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, respectively.
Iowa State then travels to play in Austin against the Longhorns on Oct. 15, before a two-game homestand against Oklahoma and West Virginia.
On Nov. 12, they have a road date against Oklahoma State and then come back home to take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech on Nov. 19 in Ames.
They close out the season against the TCU Horned Frogs for the second consecutive year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.