Iowa State's football schedule was announced Thursday, with 12 games in total, including three non-conference games and a game against every team in the conference.
The schedule looks similar to the 2019 schedule, before COVID-19 changed things up in 2020, and the Cyclones will go back to playing in-state rival Iowa in the second game of the year on Sept. 11 in Jack Trice Stadium.
The 2021 schedule is 🔒'd in!🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/YnAkeLhHS0— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) February 11, 2021
The season will start out with a home game against Northern Iowa on Sept. 4 and end on Nov. 27 against TCU in Ames.
Iowa State and Oklahoma will have to wait for their rematch from last season's Big 12 Championship until Nov. 20 in Norman, Oklahoma, where the two will meet in the second to last game of the regular season.
The Cyclones will host both Texas and Oklahoma State next season, with the latter playing in Ames on Oct. 23 and the Longhorns making the trip to Ames on Nov. 6.
