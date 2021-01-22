Iowa State men's basketball got more rescheduling news from the Big 12 on Friday, with the conference announcing the Cyclones' postponed home matchup against the Texas Longhorns will be made up on Feb 18.
The news comes one day after Iowa State and Kansas got news that its postponed game back on Jan 16 would be moved to Feb 11.
The Cyclones are still in a program COVID-19 pause and have had a total of four games postponed during the break from play.
