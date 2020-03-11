With everything that is going on involving COVID-19, Iowa State gymnastics has decided that the meet Friday against Air Force will be restricted to families and key essential staff.
This means that the meet will not be open to the public. The NCAA is recommending that all athletic events should be restricted access. However, the dual between Iowa State and Air Force will still take place at 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on Cyclones.tv.
This announcement followed the statement made earlier on Wednesday by the NCAA President Mark Emmert regarding future NCAA postseason tournaments that it'll also be restricted to families and essential staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.