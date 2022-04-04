After losing multiple guards to the transfer portal and the professional ranks, Iowa State men's basketball got its first transfer pickup of the offseason on Monday.
Temple guard Jeremiah Williams committed to Iowa State on his social media, choosing T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones over Illinois, Georgia, BYU and Depaul according to the Des Moines Register.
Next Chapter 🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/xgld48bENY— JWILL (@jeremiah0002) April 4, 2022
Williams will have three years of eligibility left and will enter the Cyclone program as a sophomore.
Williams, a 6-foot-5 guard, told the Des Moines Register Iowa State views him as another playmaking guard next to Tyrese Hunter in the backcourt.
The Chicago native led Temple and was fifth in the American Athletic Conference last season with his 4.1 assists per game. He led the Owls and the AAC with a 2.2 assist to turnover ratio.
Williams averaged 9.3 ppg and fits into the mold of an Otzelberger player on paper with his defensive tenacity. His 1.2 steals per game led Temple last season.
Williams is recovering from right shoulder surgery he had in late March from a torn labrum, an injury that sidelined him in seven of the Owls' last eight games.
