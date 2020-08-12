After the Big 12 announced that it would be playing college football in 2020, the conference released a schedule of conference opponents.
Later Wednesday, Iowa State announced Louisiana as its one non-conference opponent in the 2020 season.
The 2020 schedule is set with the addition of Louisiana on Sept. 12. 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/zdmS0yuK6y— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) August 12, 2020
The game is set to take place Sept. 12 with — two weeks before Iowa State's conference opener against the TCU Horned Frogs.
With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing and many conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, opting not to play any fall sports, there will only be one non-conference game for Iowa State.
The Ragin' Cajuns and the Cyclones have never played each other, but Louisiana went 11-3 last season, while the Cyclones held a 7-6 record.
