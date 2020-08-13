Head Coach Kevin Dresser tacked on another addition to his roster after former Waukee, Iowa, standout Anthony Zach announced he’d be joining Iowa State wrestling through an Instagram post Wednesday night.
Zach found much success during his time at Waukee, where he finished with a career record of 177-28 and finished as a three-time state medalist, which includes a Class 3A title he captured in his final year as a Warrior.
Anthony Zach won an #iahswr state title in 2019 and originally signed with Northern Illinois. After a year off, the former Waukee star is joining the #Cyclones."The opportunity came up to come back — and I've been wanting to come back."More here: https://t.co/Ox1A0SjdII— Cody Goodwin (@codygoodwin) August 13, 2020
His success in high school pegged him as one of the top wrestlers in the country and was ranked as high as No. 11 at 170 pounds.
At Iowa State, Zach will likely wrestle at 174 pounds and is lining up to be a potential successor to redshirt senior Sam Colbray.
This marks the third big addition to Iowa State’s roster in the past few weeks. The Cyclones picked up commitments from Ames native Gabe Greenlee on Aug. 4 and from Sam Hrabvosky from Fulton, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.