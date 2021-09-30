The Iowa State Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field season is getting closer day by day.
The 2021-2022 indoor track & field schedule includes competitions at home and away. The Cyclones will compete in the Woo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to start the season Feb. 3.
This indoor season, three meets are being held in Ames, including the ISU Holiday Invitational, the ISU Cyclone Open, and the Iowa State Classic.
The team will travel back to Fayetteville for the Razorback Invitational and then to Winston-Salem, N.C. for the JDL DMR Invitational. The Big 12 Indoor Championships and the NCAA Indoor Championships will follow Feb. 25-26.
The Outdoor Track & Field schedule includes competitions in many different parts of the country. The team will begin the season at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.
Over the course of two months, the Cyclones will travel to Raleigh, N.C. for the Raleigh Relays, Tempe, Ariz. for the Sun Angel Classic and Azusa, Calif. for the Bryan Clay Invitation, to name a few.
This year there will be NCAA West Preliminaries in between the Big 12 Outdoor Championships and the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
You can view the entire schedule here.
