The Cyclones finished off the tennis season with a loss to number 6 ranked North Carolina State in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Raleigh, North Carolina.
This was the first tournament appearance for Iowa State in school history, finishing the season with a record of 14-8.
North Carolina State took the doubles point and did not look back, winning the match as a team by a score of 4-2.
Thasaporn Nacklo and Miska Kadleckova went on to win their singles matches, but it was not enough to rally the Cyclones to a win.
A historic season for Iowa State tennis has come to an end.
Doubles Match Scores
#1- (NCST) Rogers/Smith def. (ISU) Nacklo/Hseih - 6-4
#2- (NCST) Daniel/Reami def. (ISU) Kadleckova/Cabezas - 6-2
#3- (NCST) Rajecki/Rancheli and (ISU) Cancini/Chang - 5-3 (Did Not Finish)
Singles Scores
#1- (ISU) Nacklo def. (NCST) Rogers - 6-3/6-1
#2- (NCST) Smith def. (ISU) Cancini - 6-1/6-3
#3- (ISU) Kadleckova def. (NCST) Reami - 6-3/6-4
#4- (NCST) Daniel def. (ISU) Hseih - 6-4/7-5
#5- (NCST) Rancheli def. (ISU) Kezuka - 6-2/6-2
#6- (ISU) Cabezas and (NCST) Keberle - 4-6/7-6/0-0 (Did Not Finish)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.