Introduced by Sen. Nate Bolton, D-Des Moines and Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, Iowa is considering a bill that will allow student athletes to earn money off of their names, faces and likenesses according to the Iowa Capitol Dispatch.
The bill allows schools to force the earned money into a trust fund to be used after the student athlete graduates, but it would prohibit universities from penalizing those involved.
The NCAA's governing board in October of 2019 voted to allow student athletes to make money off of their names, faces and likenesses, but it has not made clear how that will come into effect.
The Iowa bill would take effect in 2023 if it is passed.
