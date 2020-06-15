A week and a half after many former Iowa football players tweeted out their negative experiences while playing at the university, some mentioning now former strength and conditioning Chris Doyle, changes have been made.
According to ESPN, an agreement between Doyle and Iowa was signed on Sunday and announced on Monday.
According to WHO-TV Sports Director Keith Murphy, Doyle will still receive 1.1 million dollars as a part of the agreement.
Chris Doyle is done at U of Iowa. Reached separation agreement for $1.1 mil & 15 months benefits.Doyle has been accused by dozens of former players of racial disparities.He’s been with Kirk Ferentz & Hawkeye football for 21 years. Helped 60 players reach NFL, made $800K per yr. pic.twitter.com/86YVaaFVZe— Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) June 15, 2020
He will also receive 15 months worth of benefits, which ESPN's says will equate to just under $557,000 dollars, or until he finds employment somewhere else. He is the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in the NCAA, making $800,000 dollars a year at Iowa.
He was the head strength and conditioning coach for 21 seasons at Iowa.
