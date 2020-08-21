In the wake of the Big Ten announcing the cancelation of all fall sports in 2020, Iowa has announced that it is cutting four sports.
It’s an extremely difficult day for the #Hawkeyes. An open letter to the University of Iowa and Hawkeye Athletics Community from President Bruce Harreld and Director of Athletics Gary Barta: 📝: https://t.co/Gkbd8fMxyv pic.twitter.com/OH7S9LrYHk— The Iowa Hawkeyes (@TheIowaHawkeyes) August 21, 2020
Men's gymnastics, men's and women's swimming and diving and men's tennis are the four cuts.
Fall sports, especially football, bring in a lot of revenue for the Hawkeyes and in an open letter to the University of Iowa and the Hawkeyes Athletics Community, University President Bruce Harreld and Athletic Director Gary Barta cited a projected loss of approximately $100 million.
"We are heartbroken four our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Harreld and Barta said in the letter. "We also understand how disappointing this is for our letter-winners, alumni, donors and community members who have helped build these programs."
