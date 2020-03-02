The Cyclones competed in the I-75 Challenge in Georgia over the weekend, playing a series of five games against Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and Georgia State. The Cyclones were back and forth all weekend, ending the tournament 2-3.
The Cyclones have struggled clinching in the crucial moments to gain momentum, with inconsistency on the mound and at the plate showing up for the Cyclones this weekend.
During the first game on Friday against Georgia Tech, Carli Spelhaug and Williams were both walked due to poor pitching from the Yellow Jackets but were unable to advance more players through home plate.
Blake Neleman, the starting pitcher for Georgia Tech, had nine strikeouts and gave up just three hits and one run within all seven innings.
Although upperclassmen like Sami Williams and Logan Schaben are powerful offense and defensive players, they couldn't do it all.
In the end half of game one against Kennesaw State, the Cyclones had the lead over the Owls but not for long. Cyclone defense gave up a two RBI double from Taylor Cates.
Schaben answered back again, with a lead-off single towards right field and taking advantage of open field, getting to second base. Simpson hit a grounder on the dirt, Schaben tying it up for the Cyclones 3-3. Iowa State was unable to secure the win, Owls scored an RBI double in the sixth inning to take the lead and the win.
Freshman Alesia Ranches dropped jaws in the night game against Kennesaw State, with a 2 RBI home run far over center field, allowing the Cyclones to tie up the score 2-2.
The Owls took a brief lead but not for long, Simpson held on tight and in the bottom of the fourth had a two RBI single up the middle to take the lead.
Freshmen pitchers, Janessa Jasso, Ellie Spelhaug and Karlie Charles have seen ups and downs on the mound throughout the start of the spring season.
In game two against Georgia Tech, Jasso went five innings without giving up a single run. Although Jasso gave up four hits within in game play, Cyclone defense did a good job keeping the Yellow Jackets out.
In game four against Kennesaw State, Ellie Spelhaug performed well with help of a strong Cyclone defense. Spelhaug went seven innings, letting up 11 hits, four runs and giving four strikeouts.
