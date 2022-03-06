Two of the biggest leaders for Iowa State men's basketball received recognition from the Big 12 Conference Sunday, with both earning All-Big 12 honors from the league's coaches.
Izaiah Brockington earned All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year after leading the Cyclones in 2021. Tyrese Hunter won Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.
Brockington, who finished the regular season third in the Big 12 in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (7.2), is the 10th Cyclone to be named conference newcomer of the year and the first since Deonte Burton in 2016.
The senior guard led Iowa State in scoring all season with his mid-range game, but his rebounding reached an impressive mark as well. Brockington recorded seven double-doubles and had 13 straight double-figure scoring efforts in Big 12 play.
In the month of February, Brockington averaged 21 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field (68-142 from the field), 42 percent from three (12-28 from three), to go with 6.4 rebounds a game.
Hunter arrived in Ames with ultimate trust from T.J. Otzelberger to lead the Cyclone offense and performed at an impressive level from the jump.
The guard from Racine, Wis., is just the sixth Cyclone freshman to take home freshman of the year honors and the first since Curtis Stinson in 2004.
Hunter averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 assists in the regular season, setting the Iowa State freshman record with 155 assists while also posting 59 steals.
He's the only freshman in a high-major conference in the top-50 nationally in assists. Hunter is also one of five freshmen in the top-50 nationally in steals.
Hunter scored in double figures in 18 games.
No other Cyclone was named to an All-Big 12 team and no Cyclone earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
