The Iowa State soccer team lost their second consecutive match on Sunday to No. 11 TCU. The Horned Frogs defeated the Cyclones 3-0 to improve to a record of 13-2-1 on the season, while Iowa State fell to 4-9.
A strong TCU offensive performance in the first half set the tone early in the match as the Horned Frogs went into the halftime break having registered 16 shots in the first 45 minutes of play.
Freshman forward Camryn Lancaster opened the scoring for the Horned Frogs in the fifth minute, when she collected the ball near midfield and slotted a goal past goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz. Lancaster finished the match with three shots, all of which were on-goal.
TCU got their second goal in the 17th minute, when senior forward Messiah Bright headed a goal off of a corner kick. Bright got two previous shot attempts on goal in the 14th minute that were both contained by the Cyclone defense.
Senior defender Brandi Peterson made it 3-0 for the Horned Frogs with 10 seconds left in the first half, when she curled a shot from near the edge of the 18-yard-box that just dipped under the crossbar for a goal. The goal was Peterson's second of the season after she scored against Texas A&M on Aug. 22.
In the second half, Silkowitz had to be substituted out when she collided with a teammate while trying to save a shot in the 61st minute. Junior Rachel Vander Hart got her first career action for the Cyclones, and ended the match with three saves.
TCU ended the match with a total of 26 shots in the 90 minutes compared to five by the Iowa State offense. The Horned Frogs also led in corner kicks 9-0. Junior midfielder Mira Emma led the Cyclones with two shots in 78 minutes of play.
Iowa State will be back in action on Thursday when it travels to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears. The Cyclones then return home on Oct. 24 for their final home match of the season against Oklahoma.
