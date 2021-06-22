Both right side Eleanor Holthaus and middle blocker Candelaria Herrera were listed to the 2021 All-Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Team on Tuesday.
Holthaus and Herrera once again join the Preseason Team, as both of them represented the Cyclones last year. After both women had an excellent 2020 season, they remain two of the top players returning to the conference.
Holthaus had the honor of being named All-Big 12 First Team for the second year in a row last season. She led the team with 251 kills last year and ended the season with 15 games in which she had double digit kills. Holthaus even had two games that she reached 22 kills. Both Holthaus and Herrera were the top two Cyclones in blocks last season.
Herrera during the 2020-21 season had a .271 hitting percentage to go along with six 10-kill matches. She recorded 132 kills during the season and a season-high 20 kills against Kansas on Nov. 13. Herrera spent the spring season with the Argentina National Team. Herrera ended up as an All Big 12 Second Team recipient a year after receiving first-team honors.
Herrera and Holthaus look to help out the Cyclones as they enter the 2021 season, lifting the team to a strong season.
