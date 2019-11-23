Cyclone Hockey is back in the win column after defeating the Colorado State Rams 2-1.
The final game for the Cyclones and Rams was a hard-fought battle between goalies Nikita Kozak and Robert McDonell. At the end of the night, Kozak accounted for 24 saves, McDonnell had a total of 30 saves.
The Cyclones could not get the puck in the net during the first period. The Cyclones took 11 shots in the first period and on defense Kozak shut the Rams down with six deflections. The first power-play occurred late in the first period with the Rams' Blake Hoffman receiving the first penalty of the night. The first Cyclone of the night to receive a penalty was Bryan Bandyk, who was penalized for cross-checking.
The first period remained scoreless.
Penalties were a major theme during the second period. The Rams accounted for three out of the four.
Hoffman received the first penalty of the second period. Hoffman was caught for slashing at the 16-minute mark. The only Cyclone to get a penalty was Hunter Dolan, who was sent to the box for holding at the 4:43 minute mark.
That's a sweep!🧹#cyclonehockey pic.twitter.com/2S66a4vnDZ— Cyclone Hockey (@CycloneHockey) November 24, 2019
Hoffman yet again was called for slashing at the closing minutes of the third period. Another Ram, Liam Miller, was sent to the box in the few remaining seconds of the second with roughing.
The Rams controlled the puck during the second period but could not secure a single goal. The Rams shot the puck 13 times while the Cyclones shot the puck eight.
The first goal of the night was during the third period. Cyclone Blake Ramsey snagged a goal at the beginning of the period — Ramsey’s third goal of the season.
Not even a minute after Ramsey’s goal Rams top scorer of the year Nikolas Marconcini scored the first goal of the night for the Rams. Marconcini was assisted by Tyler Nelson.
Cyclone Ray Zimmerman had the second goal of the night, Zimmerman was assisted by Payton Mcsharry and team captain Dylan Goggin.
This goal was what the Cyclones needed to secure the win in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Cyclone Hockey has a week off, and the Cyclones will be back home on Dec. 6th and Dec. 7th and will face Robert Morris University.
