After a month away from Ames, the Cyclone Hockey team is back in the Ames/ISU arena on January 17 and 18, the puck will drop at 7:30 p.m both nights.
The Cyclones will face Northern Illinois University. The Huskies are currently 3-14 in the 2019-2020 season while the Cyclones have a record of 13-9-2.
“We would like to win all games as a team, but I like the way this team is developing," Fairman said. "They work hard and are very coachable."
The Cyclones are looking for a bounce back win from a split weekend between the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama hung in all weekend with the Cyclones, only losing by one during its first meeting and then beating the Cyclones 3-2 in overtime.
“Every game is a must-win for us, this is how it will be from now on,” Fairman said.
No player has above ten goals for the Huskies squad, with the team’s leading scorer, forward Rodahn Evans, with six goals on the year. Forward Nick Gonzalez has five and the third-leading scorer for the Huskies is defensemen Alec Porzondek who has four goals this year. The Huskies have a total of 37 goals so far.
The Cyclones have two players who have ten or more goals on the season. Team Captain Dylan Goggin has 16 goals while emerging freshman Ray Zimmerman has 14 on the year. Payton McSharry who plays forward is currently sitting at nine goals for the Cyclones.
Fairman said that Zimmerman has been playing well for the team and hopes he will play throughout the remainder of the season. Zimmerman also believes in team captain, Goggin.
“He has been a good captain for us all year, it is a very important part of the season to have good leadership,” Fairman said.
