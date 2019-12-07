Cyclone Hockey played for the Cancer Unites community in support of cancer patients and their families this weekend against Robert Morris University.
The Cyclones swept the Eagles this weekend. Saturday, the Cyclones defeated the Eagles 2-1 in a shoot-out.
There was one word to describe the first period — physical. The Cyclones and Eagles forced each other onto the glass and slammed each other on the ice for the duration of the first period.
Captains Dylan Goggin and Max Olson got the start tonight.
The Eagles had the first strike of the night with a sneaky goal behind the net. Goggin responded with the first score for the Cyclones at the seven-minute mark. The end of the first period resulted in a tie, 1-1.
The Cyclones had a total of 19 shots during the first period, and goalie Nikita Kozak had a total of ten saves.
Head coach Jason Fairman was pleased with the performance of Goggin tonight.
“He has a ‘C’ on his chest for a reason, he is a hard worker and he does everything for us,” Fairman said.
The second period was a period of missed opportunities — mainly for the Cyclones.
At the beginning of the second period, the Eagles maintained possession of the puck controlling the tempo and the ice.
At the midpoint of the second period, the Cyclones took control of the puck with a total of 19 shots, while the Eagles had 11 shots taken. The Cyclones were on a power play during this time but could not capitalize.
The second period remained tied 1-1.
According to Fairman, he was displeased with the team and how the offense could not stir up anything throughout the second period.
The attitude of the game changed at the start of the third period. Both teams knew they had to take care of the puck, knowing that one goal would lead to the victory of a tough fought game.
Both teams were careful with the puck — goalies Nikita Kozak and Chris Mallon defended their post,s allowing zeros goal throughout the third period. The Cyclones ended the third period with 21 total shots and 13 total defenses.
The third period ended tied 1-1.
The Cyclones were headed to their second overtime of the year and for sudden death.
“Kozak has been solid for us all year, he has been a rock all year,” Fairman said.
Right at the beginning of sudden death, an Eagle’s player was sent home packing with illegal checking call. Soon after Goggin obtained the puck, rolling down to the Eagles net securing the victory shot to seal the game for the Cyclones.
“Goggin is a captain for a reason, and we put him in those types of situations for a reason,” Fairman said.
The games between Robert University are the only games of December for Cyclone Hockey. The Cyclones will begin the New Year facing the University of Alabama on Jan. 10 and 11.
