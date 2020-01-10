Iowa State had about a month long hiatus before hitting the ice in Pelham, Alabama, for a weekend tilt with the 2-14 Crimson Tide.
It's worth noting that Iowa State's starting lineup looks almost completely different than it did in its last series of the 2019 calendar year against Robert Morris. With the exception of the goalie, Nikita Kozak, and Dylan Goggin, all the starters are different.
It's a series the Cyclones have dominated in the past, and would continue their domination early, with Dylan Goggin picking up a goal two minutes into the game. It's Goggin's ninth goal of the season, and he continues to put up solid numbers.
The Cyclones controlled the puck for a majority of the first period, and that momentum carried into the second, with Joey Marcuccilli scoring just his second goal of the season, giving the Cyclones a 2-0 lead.
Iowa State got very familiar with the penalty box in the second period, with Goggin and Justin Callahan each given a two minute minor. The 5-3 opportunity was not to be squandered by the Crimson Tide, and they cut the lead to 2-1. Marcuccilli was later sent to the box for tripping with about five minutes left, but that penalty was killed off by the Cyclones.
The third period saw Alabama tie the game at two apiece, and then a quick answer by Goggin (his second of the night), gave the Cyclones a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish. Alabama was given two more penalties over the course of the final frame, but the Cyclones were unable to capitalize on the power play.
This game is certainly one that the Cyclones will take to start their pivotal second half surge. This Crimson Tide team has struggled for most of the season, and Iowa State will look to sweep Alabama on the road tomorrow afternoon, with a 2 p.m. puck drop from Pelham.
