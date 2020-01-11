Note: This game was moved from 2 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. because of impending weather conditions
The Cyclones looked to build off of their 3-2 win on Friday night with a short turnaround, an afternoon tilt with the Crimson Tide.
The first period didn't see any action as far as goal scoring, but it did send two Alabama skaters, Brian Seybold and Caelan Briere, to the penalty box for roughing and hooking. The penalties did not overlap, so the Cyclones went 0-2 on the power play.
After two periods, the score was tied 1-1. The Cyclones scored first, but Alabama was able to answer shortly after. The penalties were also tied 1-1 this period, with Matty Moran and Marc Demers each going to the box for tripping.
We knew that the sin bin would be kept plenty busy this weekend, and it lived up to the hype. Iowa State was unable to take advantage on Friday, going zero for three.
The third period saw a rare short-handed goal for Ray Zimmerman after CJ Banser went for slashing. The goal put the Cyclones up 2-1 with about 12 minutes remaining.
The Crimson Tide haven't showed quit all weekend, and that held true when Taylor Bowman tied it up with seven minutes to go. That was the score at the end of 60 minutes, so extra hockey was in order.
Caelan Briere was the hero for Alabama in overtime, and the Cyclones were forced to settle for a split against a team many thought they would sweep.
The Cyclones are back at home for a weekend duel with Northern Illinois, January 17th and 18th, with an anticipated 7:30 puck drop.
