After suffering a 4-1 defeat Friday night at the hands of the Bobcats, Iowa State looked to bounce back and settle for a split on the weekend.
The first period saw lots of good action early on for the Cyclones. They spent a majority of the first 10 minutes in their offensive zone, until a tripping penalty was called on freshman Matt Moran.
With about six seconds left on the man advantage, Ohio was able to find sophomore Ryan Higgins off a cross-ice pass from Tyler Harkins and a wide open net to give themselves a 1-0 lead.
Ohio also got called for tripping later in the period. While there were no goals scored, there were chances aplenty for the Cyclones. Ohio took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
The second period had a little bit of everything. Iowa State got a goal off the stick of Bryan Bandyk to tie the game at one, but Ohio responded about a minute and a half later to retake the lead.
The story of the period was penalties, particularly those caused by Matt Moran and his non-stop physicality. The first resulted in a power play goal by Ray Zimmerman to tie the game at two, off a nice feed from Payton McSharry. The second also provided the Cyclones with a couple good chances.
Four penalties were tallied by the end of the period (two apiece), and there were many discussions had by both Bobcat and Cyclone team members with officials at the end of the period.
The third period saw more great action, as both teams traded goals over the course of the period. Hunter Dolan put one past the Ohio goaltender almost exactly halfway through the period and Timothy Thurnau found the back of the net with just under two minutes left to send the game to overtime.
Overtime saw good chances for both teams, but it was ultimately Stuart Pearson of Iowa State that drove in and put one in the back of the net to give the Cyclones a 4-3 overtime victory, and a split of the weekend series with the Bobcats.
Iowa State continues its season next Saturday and Sunday against No. 3 Lindenwood in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
