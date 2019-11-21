The Cyclone Hockey team will face the Colorado State Rams in Fort Collins this weekend on Friday, November 22nd and the 23rd, both games will take place at 7:30 pm at the NoCo Ice Arena.
The month of November has been a dry spell for the hockey team. The Cyclones have only won one game this month, all other matchups have resulted in losses. This one win was against the University of Illinois when the Cyclones defeated them 2-0.
Needless to say, the Cyclones are trying to get back to winning and staying in the hunt for the 2020 National Championship.
The Colorado State Rams' top scorers are Nikolas Marconicni and Michael Warner, both seniors who have been with the team for quite some time. Marconicni is at 3 points per game and Warner at 4 points per game.
The Cyclones will have to play lockdown defense if they want to get back into the win column and stop these scorers. The Cyclones will have to be aggressive this weekend and capitalize on their chances on every possession, which head coach of the hockey team Jason Fairman has emphasized the whole season.
According to goalie Nikita Kozak, it is important to help the team as much as possible — apart from just stopping the puck.
“I always look to control the pace,” Kozak said.
Kozak is currently No. 9 of the top-10 goalie leaders in all of American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA). According to Kozak, individual performance is important to him, but the team is more important.
“I don’t think about being a top goaltender, I am more worried about making it to nationals than being a great goaltender.
All results of the Iowa State hockey game will be posted on the Iowa State Twitter, @CycloneHockey, and on the Iowa State Recreation Services website at cyclonehockey.recservices.iastate.edu
