Cyclone Hockey dropped both games in the series to the fourth-ranked Minot State Beavers, the defending ACHA National Champions. The two games ended in the same score, 3-1. The Cyclones are now 8-9-1 and the Beavers are 13-1-2.
The Beavers have now won eight straight games while the Cyclones are on a three-game skid.
Early scoring
Minot State started off the scoring Friday at 10:41 in the first period. Beaver forward Jordan Robertson’s shot made it past Cyclone goalie Nikita Kozak to give Minot State the lead.
It appeared the first period would end 1-0, but Minot State forward Davis Sheldon had other ideas. Sheldon scored at the 19:18 mark with the help of the man advantage. Minot State took the 2-0 lead into the second period.
Saturday’s game got off to a similar start with Minot State taking a 1-0 lead in the first period. Forward Adam Wowryk started the scoring with a goal at 8:50. The Beavers would keep that lead until 7:28 in the third period when Robertson doubled the Minot State lead.
Unfinished chances
The Cyclones recorded 52 shots on goal in the series, with 30 on Friday and 22 on Saturday.
The shot creation has not been the problem for the Cyclones. Including the Minot State series, the team is averaging just over 31 shots on goal per game.
During Friday’s game, the Cyclones had several chances early in the first period.
On Saturday, the Cyclones had a chance to score the first goal of the game on an odd man rush, but Beaver goalie Josh Bykowski kept the game deadlocked at zero.
A chance on a power play in the second period for the Cyclones almost tied the game at one, but once again Bykowski held true.
The third period saw several early chances for the Cyclones, but the score remained 1-0.
Final from Minot#cyclonehockey #neverenough @achamensd1 pic.twitter.com/edbqxgadeL— Cyclone Hockey (@CycloneHockey) November 17, 2019
Power plays
The power plays in the series provided both strengths and weaknesses for the Cyclones.
On Friday, Robertson’s goal to extend the lead late in the first period occurred on a power play. This left the Cyclones in a deficit they could not overcome.
Cyclone Hockey successfully killed the other three Beaver power plays Friday.
The Cyclones had two power plays during Friday’s game but were unable to convert.
Saturday’s game saw the Cyclones kill all four power plays they faced, helping them stay in the game.
In a repeat from Friday, the Cyclones were not able to convert on the two power plays they had in Saturday’s game.
Up next
The Cyclones will take the road again next weekend as they play at Colorado State. This will be the fourth road trip in five series.
With Colorado State not in the current week’s rankings, this is potentially the Cyclones' first unranked opponent in over a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.