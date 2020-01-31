Cyclone Hockey's hot streak ended Friday evening in a 5-0 loss to Central Oklahoma.
The streak ended after nine wins in the Cyclone's last 10 games and four wins in a row.
The Cyclones (17-9-2) faced the University of Central Oklahoma (20-9-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Nikita Kozak was back in the starting lineup for the Cyclones taking over for freshman goalie Aaron LaChance, who has played in the last three games. Central Oklahoma scored less than three minutes into the first period. The Bronchos had another goal in the 16-minute mark.
Near the two-minute mark the Bronchos yet again scored, leaving the score 3-0 all Bronchos at the end of the first period.
The Cyclones continued to stick with Kozak.
The second period started out as bad as it could get. The Bronchos scored again.
The Cyclones net was knocked off before a fifth puck went in and the referees ruled it no goal. Another no call was made during the five-minute mark of the period.
Halfway through the third period, no score had been recorded. Both teams played tight defense.
The Broncos scored their final goal around the 11-minute mark in the third period.
The Cyclones are back tomorrow night against the Bronchos with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.