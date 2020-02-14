In a game that had no penalties, the puck found its way into the net five times.
Once for No. 24 Cyclone Hockey and four times for the No. 7 Ohio University Bobcats.
Senior goalie Nikita Kozak resumed his position in the Cyclone net after not playing last weekend. Primary Ohio goalie Jimmy Thomas was the Bobcat netminder.
Ohio defenseman Sam Turner opened the scoring at 3:35 in the first period. He collected the puck in the high slot, deked a Cyclone and fired a shot passed Kozak.
Bobcat forward J.T. Schimizzi doubled the lead at 15:14. Schimizzi, who took the pass from Tyler Harkins and Ryan Leonard, found himself all alone in front of the goal. He lit the lamp for the second Bobcat goal of the night.
Blake Rossi snuck the puck passed Kozak at 3:18 in the second, giving the Bobcats a 3-0 lead. The Cyclones answered a few minutes later. Joey Marcuccilli got the puck to Brooks Mitzel, who deked his way to a backhanded, top shelf finish at 9:15.
The score sat at 3-1 heading into the third period.
The third was scoreless until 15:46 when Shawn Baird sent the puck towards the Cyclone net, and Zach Frank deflected it just before it reached Kozak.
Cyclone Hockey (17-14-2) and Bobcats (20-8-3) play again 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ames/ISU Ice Arena.
