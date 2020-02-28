Cyclone hockey hosted the University of Oklahoma Friday night in the Ames/ISU Ice Arena and defeated the Sooners on night one of a two day series 3-2.
The Cyclones maintained possession of the puck during most of the first period of play. Two players from each team were sent to the penalty box early in the first period, roughing was the call.
The Cyclones were on a power play at the 10:30 minute-mark and they snuck in their first goal of the evening the 8:55 minute-mark. Forward Max Kamper was the first Cyclone to get on the board.
The remaining minutes of the first period were dominated by the Cyclones. The score at the end of the period was 1-0.
Five minutes into the second period Brooks Mitzel looped around the corner of the net to sneak in another goal for the Cyclones, Mitzel was assisted by Moran and Banser.
The Cyclones were hitting on all cylinders as they maintained possession of the puck the majority of the second period. The Sooners had no answer until the 4:57 minute-mark making the score 2-1 with the Cyclones still on top.
The third period started with a bang. Not even 20 seconds into the period the Sooners tied the game up 2-2.
The Cyclones responded with Stuart Pearson getting the go-ahead slap shot goal to take the lead for the Cyclones 3-2.
The Cyclones look to take on the Sooners again Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for senior night.
