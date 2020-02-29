The No. 24 Cyclones (20-15-3) faced off against the No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (18-13-0) Saturday night. The Cyclones won by a score of 4-0.
Senior goalie Nikita Kozak recorded his seventh shutout on the season.
Cyclone freshman Matty Moran opened the scoring at 17:39 in the first. Moran located the puck in a scrum at the edge of the crease and snuck it past Sooner goalie Phil Babb. The Cyclones took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
At 6:04 in the second, Cyclone senior Dylan Goggin doubled the lead. He circled behind the net and fired a shot from the high slot. The puck found the back of the net after both of the goal’s posts.
Cyclone forward Blake Ramsey increased the lead again a few minutes later with a power play goal at 10:47. Max Kamper’s shot ricocheted off Babb for and went straight to Ramsey for the finish.
The tensions of the first period continued throughout the second, with a lot of hits and extra-curricular activities leading to penalties for each team.
Oklahoma recorded two more penalties in the third period. The Cyclones capitalized on the second one as Kamper scored a power play goal at 17:18 for the final goal of the night.
The Cyclones head to Champaign, Illinois, for the Central States Collegiate Hockey League (CSCHL) on March 6.
