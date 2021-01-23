Jon Fleming remembers the deafening sound of 14,000 strong at Hilton Coliseum in February 1992.
It was a game, and atmosphere, Fleming and other Iowa State fans will likely never forget. Iowa State welcomed then-No. 2 Oklahoma State to Hilton Coliseum, a Cowboys team that had beaten the Cyclones 85-67 about a month earlier in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
But as Fleming and many other Iowa State fans know, home-court advantage can go a long way.
In a thrilling overtime battle, one in which the Cyclones were down by as much as 18 at the half and seven in overtime, Iowa State pulled off the upset and got revenge on the No. 2 Cowboys with a 84-83 victory.
Fleming believes "Hilton Magic" was a big reason why.
“I thought some of the ceiling was going to come down from Hilton," Fleming said.
Fleming, a retired gastroenterologist in the Ames community and Iowa State graduate, has been coming to Iowa State basketball games for the last 45 years.
He's missed a total of three games in his time as a Cyclone fan, 41 consecutive conference basketball tournaments and his time in the medical profession has given him a better understanding of the COVID-19 pandemic than most.
So when Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced in November that Hilton Coliseum's normal 14,384 seating capacity would be reduced to 1,373 fans for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19, questions came about.
What would Hilton Coliseum, a staple in college basketball for its fan attendance and crowd noise, sound or even feel like without a sold out crowd for a showdown against Kansas or Baylor? Short answer — no one truly knew.
As Iowa State University returns for the spring semester, with larger amounts of students, staff and community members descending back to campus again, this will be an opportunity to see what Hilton Magic will be like in a season unlike any other.
Unlike normal seasons, Iowa State didn't start playing games until most students had returned home for holiday break. That means the remaining six home games will provide the best look into the atmosphere of Hilton and how much 1,373 fans will be able to make an impact.
No matter what it shapes up to be, Fleming is happy basketball is even being played in the first place.
“I was just grateful we figured out a way to play at all,” Fleming said.
Jim Thomas has been an usher at Hilton Coliseum since 2000 and for the past several years, he's had the role of event staff supervisor.
Thomas' job is to lead ushers in pregame walkthroughs, what opponent is coming to Hilton, if any famous alumni or celebrities will be in attendance and how to navigate around TV equipment and personnel.
He's seen a lot of Hilton Coliseum at its peak and knows how much the spirit of the crowd can impact any given game.
However, just because Hilton Coliseum's reputation might be put on pause for as long as COVID-19 continues to linger, Thomas also expects the same home-court advantage to be put on pause for other rivals of the Cyclones.
“I don’t know if we’ll have Hilton Magic this year but by the same token I don’t know if a place like Phog Allen Fieldhouse will be the same either,” Thomas said.
“I’m hoping that it’s loud but 90 percent of the people won’t be there."
As someone who has been through the highs and lows of the men's basketball program, Fleming isn't blind to the fact that the men's team has struggled compared to its usual standard over the last few seasons, which in turn, has led to less marquee Hilton Magic moments.
That being said, through the good and the bad, Cyclone fans have made their way inside Hilton to cheer on the Cyclones in all the years Fleming has watched them play.
It's going to look weird, it's going to feel unnatural, but Fleming said it's as good as it's going to get inside Hilton Coliseum given the circumstances.
“I foresee an atmosphere that’s better than one with no fans," Fleming said.
Thomas and Fleming understand why the added safety measures have been put in place for this unprecedented season, with required masks for everyone inside Hilton, no courtside seating and limited concessions, but the disappointment of what this year has taken away is still there.
“I'd be lying if I said it wasn’t disappointed,” Thomas said. “You can’t imagine how loud it can get in there until you go, and I’m going to miss that this season."
Jalen Coleman-Lands has been in Ames for less than a season after transferring in the offseason from DePaul, but he knew the reputation of Hilton Coliseum before he became a Cyclone.
Without the sold out games and the rowdy experience Hilton can normally provide, Coleman-Lands said he's likely to never truly experience a real environment.
Before the season began, Coleman-Lands spoke at media day Nov. 5, explaining how the team has been preparing for what the season inside Hilton would be like during practice.
“Especially now with the expected attendance at games is going to 10 percent, you gotta bring your own energy," Coleman-Lands said at media day back on Nov. 5.
Fleming said he won't be going to games this season, a tough decision for a loyal fan like himself. He might not be there in person, but Fleming expects any fan who shows up for a game to try their best to provide noise and passion.
He had nothing but praise for how Pollard and the athletic department has handled the pandemic, but thought it best to not attend games given the many unknowns about the virus.
Despite the challenges and the tough choices this basketball season has presented, Fleming said one thing will not change in his mind — there's nothing like Hilton Coliseum.
“A Cyclone college basketball game in the winter is probably the most entertaining thing someone could do in the entire state during the winter," Fleming said.
“Hilton is what college basketball is all about.”
