AMES — Are you one of the many Cyclone fans waking up in the wee hours of Saturday morning for the return of ESPN's flagship college football program "College GameDay"?
If that's the case, here's what you need to know to make Saturday morning as smooth as possible outside Reiman Plaza.
When can I show up to get in line?
ESPN officials have said the pit opens at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and fans will not be allowed to camp out on the grounds before the pit opening. That means no Friday night camp-outs for those willing to pull an all-nighter.
That being said, fans can begin to queue at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Security will have a presence in the area to help monitor activities and make sure fans aren't on the grounds of the set until the specified times.
So, you're in the pit.
These rules are set by ESPN
College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for when fans enter the pit ahead of the start of the broadcast:
-No food or drink
-No solicitation
-No bags, backpacks or purses
-No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards
-Throwing of objects is not permitted
A limited number of fans will be allowed to stand in the pit during the three-hour GameDay broadcast, but there will be space outside the pit in between the Reiman Gardens Plaza and the Sukup End Zone Club.
GameDay sign Do's and Don'ts
Signs. Signs. Signs. It's the most popular aspect of GameDay and Cyclone fans had plenty of fun back in 2019 for the show's appearance in the most recent CyHawk game. There's always a handful that make the cut to cross into Twitter memes and go viral.
ESPN Senior Publicist Anna Negrón said those attending the pit and who plan on making it on TV will have some rules to follow when it comes to crafting their signage.
1) No vulgar or inappropriate signage
It's pretty simple: Don't curse or put anything sexually explicit or implied on your signs. No cursing, no racist or violent images/calls to action. The safe bet would be if you wouldn't show your grandma your sign, you won't be allowed in the pit with it or make it on live TV.
2) Nothing Political
You can't slander any political figure in your sign or promote a political ideology.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 4.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 5.jpg
Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College GameDay set Sept. 14, 2019, at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 6.jpg
Rece Davis introducing ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 7.jpg
Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College GameDay set Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 8.jpg
Kirk Herbstreit on the ESPN College GameDay set Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 9.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 28.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 29.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 30.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 31.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Some people in the pit had camped out since the night before to get front row spots.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 1.jpg
Lee Corso on the ESPN College GameDay set Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 2.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 10.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 11.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 12.jpg
Coach Matt Campbell speaks at the ESPN College GameDay at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 13.jpg
Maria Taylor speaking with Coach Matt Campbell during ESPN College Game Day at Iowa State before the Iowa vs. Iowa State Cy-Hawk game.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 15.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 16.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 17.jpg
Gene Wojciechowski during ESPN College Game Day at Iowa State before the Iowa vs. Iowa State Cy-Hawk game.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 18.jpg
Gene Wojciechowski passing the original Cy-Hawk trophy to the audience during ESPN College GameDay at Iowa State before the Iowa vs. Iowa State Cy-Hawk game.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 19.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 20.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
Wintersteen and Waggoner
President Wendy Wintersteen and her husband
Robert Waggoner at ESPN College GameDay at Iowa State on Sept. 14, 2019.
Desmond Howard and Rece Davis
Desmond Howard on the ESPN College GameDay set on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 23.jpg
The ESPN College GameDay set Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 24.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 25.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 26.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
GameDay at Cy-Hawk 27.jpg
Students and other fans made a huge turnout for ESPN College GameDay on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Iowa State. Many different Iowa and Iowa State signs were scattered throughout the audience.
3) Nothing religious 4) No ".com" and ".org" signage
ESPN is here to promote the biggest Cy-Hawk game in history, not your start-up or plug your Instagram handle. Negrón said GameDay signs can't have the names or website URLs to corporations, as well any personal or business social media handles.
Saturday's schedule
7:30 a.m. – "Countdown to GameDay" digital show with Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr. starts
8 a.m. – "College GameDay" starts
11 a.m. – "College GameDay" ends
