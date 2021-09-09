GameDay at Cy-Hawk 9.jpg

AMES — Are you one of the many Cyclone fans waking up in the wee hours of Saturday morning for the return of ESPN's flagship college football program "College GameDay"?

If that's the case, here's what you need to know to make Saturday morning as smooth as possible outside Reiman Plaza.

When can I show up to get in line?

ESPN officials have said the pit opens at 5:30 a.m. Saturday and fans will not be allowed to camp out on the grounds before the pit opening. That means no Friday night camp-outs for those willing to pull an all-nighter.

That being said, fans can begin to queue at 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Security will have a presence in the area to help monitor activities and make sure fans aren't on the grounds of the set until the specified times.

So, you're in the pit.

These rules are set by ESPN College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for when fans enter the pit ahead of the start of the broadcast:

-No food or drink

-No solicitation

-No bags, backpacks or purses

-No pens, pencils, markers or dry erase boards

-Throwing of objects is not permitted

A limited number of fans will be allowed to stand in the pit during the three-hour GameDay broadcast, but there will be space outside the pit in between the Reiman Gardens Plaza and the Sukup End Zone Club.

GameDay sign Do's and Don'ts

Signs. Signs. Signs. It's the most popular aspect of GameDay and Cyclone fans had plenty of fun back in 2019 for the show's appearance in the most recent CyHawk game. There's always a handful that make the cut to cross into Twitter memes and go viral.

ESPN Senior Publicist Anna Negrón said those attending the pit and who plan on making it on TV will have some rules to follow when it comes to crafting their signage.

1) No vulgar or inappropriate signage

It's pretty simple: Don't curse or put anything sexually explicit or implied on your signs. No cursing, no racist or violent images/calls to action. The safe bet would be if you wouldn't show your grandma your sign, you won't be allowed in the pit with it or make it on live TV.

2) Nothing Political

You can't slander any political figure in your sign or promote a political ideology.

3) Nothing religious

4) No ".com" and ".org" signage

ESPN is here to promote the biggest Cy-Hawk game in history, not your start-up or plug your Instagram handle. Negrón said GameDay signs can't have the names or website URLs to corporations, as well any personal or business social media handles.

Saturday's schedule

7:30 a.m. – "Countdown to GameDay" digital show with Christine Williamson and Harry Lyles Jr. starts

8 a.m. – "College GameDay" starts

11 a.m. – "College GameDay" ends

