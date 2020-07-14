Sacramento Kings forward and Ames, Iowa, native Harrison Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet on Tuesday.
He said he tested positive before leaving Sacramento, California, for Orlando, Florida.
"Prior to the team leaving last week, I tested positive for COVID-19," Barnes tweeted. "I've been primarily asymptomatic and I'm doing well. I'm quarantined and am abiding by the safety protocol until I am cleared for action. I hope to join my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so. Stay safe out there."
July 14, 2020
Under the NBA's restart plan, at least 44 players have test positive for COVID-19 according to Yahoo! Sports.
Additionally, many NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.
The Kings are supposed to play its first game of the NBA restart on July 31.
