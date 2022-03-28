Run it back.
Ashley Joens announced Monday that she will wait a year to enter the WNBA, and instead return for one more season with Iowa State.
She's Iowa State’s all-time leading scorer, a three-time member of the All-Big 12 First Team and a team leader off the floor.
And in terms of her decision to return, Iowa State did just turn in a historic season in 2021-22 with a 28-7 record — the best record in school history — and a Sweet 16 appearance.
But those were not enough for her.
This decision makes Iowa State instant contenders for a Big 12 title once again.
There was one section at the end of Joens’ statement that she tweeted on Monday that I believe sums up the reason for her return.
“This team is special. We have more to accomplish, and I can’t wait to play another year with them!”
🌪❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/xlNGjdPPyE— Ashley Joens (@ashleyjoens) March 28, 2022
It did not take long for Iowa State Head Coach Bill Fennelly to hop in on the action, making a tweet of his own.
Fennelly praised Joens for her announcement, saying that she made an unselfish decision.
This shows the commitment & love @ashleyjoens has for The Iowa State Way! A true WE>me choice!I am honored & excited to get another chance to coach such a special player and person!GO CYCLONES🌪🏀 https://t.co/lV3DZEnSab— Bill Fennelly (@ISUCoachFen) March 28, 2022
While it was certainly a strong season for the Cyclones, a core of Joens, Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski, each with another offseason to improve, causes Iowa State to be amongst the top teams in the nation.
Baylor players such as NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo and Lauren Ebo of Texas are just a few of the Big 12 stars that could possibly be on their way to the WNBA this season. These possible departures clear the road for an Iowa State team that has been in the hunt for a conference championship for years.
On top of all of this, Danae Fritz will likely return from injury next season. Fritz played just three games this season before suffering a leg injury.
Averaging 24 minutes per game, Fritz was one of the defensive cornerstones to start the year for the Cyclones.
The biggest question mark remaining this offseason for Iowa State is the transfer portal.
Due to how quickly the transfer portal moves in this day and age, it would be no surprise if Iowa State both lost and gained a player in it.
When Joens made the statement in the previous season that she would return to Iowa State, it seemed as if all of the pieces were falling into place for the team to make a big splash. Well, this year is much of the same, certainly marking exciting times for the team and the fanbase.
Looking to avenge an emotional loss to No. 10 seed Creighton next season, I am eager to see what this team can do moving forward.
