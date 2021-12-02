Iowa State football was honored with multiple All-Big 12 selections on Thursday, with one of the most accomplished classes in program history taking home postseason honors.
Of the 19 Cyclones honored, eight players were All-Big 12 First Team selections and four were second-team picks.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall joined elite company on Thursday after being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season, joining Ricky Williams (Texas, 1997-98) and Jason White (Oklahoma, 2003-04) as the only players to repeat for the conference's offensive player of the year two seasons in a row.
The junior tailback from Wichita, Kan., led the nation in touchdowns (23) and rushing touchdowns (20) this season. Hall ranks fourth in career touchdowns (56) and eighth in career rushing yards (3,941) in the Big 12 history.
Hall led the Big 12 in rushing for the second-straight season and set a new NCAA record by rushing for touchdown in 24-straight games.
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV was named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year after breaking program records once again in 2021.
The Pewaukee, Wis., native led the Big 12 in sacks for the second-straight year and broke his own school record for sacks in a season with 11.5. McDonald is Iowa State's all-time sack leader with 29.
McDonald is now a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection. He led the Big 12 in forced fumbles (5), ranking seventh and second nationally, respectively.
The Cyclones' eight All-Big 12 First Team selections, including Hall and McDonald, featured many familiar faces.
Offensive lineman Trevor Downing suffered a season-ending injury in Iowa State's 2020 opener, but bounced back this season. Downing started all 12 games in the regular season and helped Hall ranks fifth nationally in rushing yards per game (122.7).
Xavier Hutchinson, the Big 12 leader in receptions (82), became a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection after putting up 953 receiving yards and five touchdowns in the regular season.
The senior wideout recorded four 100-yard receiving games. His 146 receptions since the 2020 season are the most in the NCAA.
Charlie Kolar is no stranger to being selected for All-Big 12 First Team. The senior tight end from Norman, Okla., was the only unanimous selection and is one of 12 players in Big 12 history to earn All-Big 12 First Team honors three times.
Kolar led all Big 12 tight ends for the third-straight season in receptions (58), receiving yards (723) and touchdown catches (5). The two-time Mackey Award finalist is Iowa State's all-time tight end leader in receptions (164), receiving yards (2,148) and touchdown catches (22).
Mike Rose, a two-time All-Big 12 First Team pick, left his mark at Iowa State.
As one of Iowa State's best linebackers in program history, Rose has 321 career tackles and 49 career starts, tying for the most starts in school history. Rose ranks second all-time in program history in career TFL (tackles for loss) with 41.
Jared Rus earned his way onto the First Team at fullback this season. Rus worked mostly in Iowa State's short-yardage blocking formations, and goal-line packages. Rus caught six passes for 59 yards in 2021.
Eyioma Uwazurike came back to Iowa State for his sixth season in 2021 and came away with a First Team selection from the Big 12.
Uwazurike finished fourth in the conference in sacks (8.5), the third-best total in school history. Uwazurike ranked third on the team with 11.0 TFL and led all Iowa State down-linemen in tackles with 36.
All-Big 12 Second Team
Chase Allen- (TE)
Colin Newell- (OL)
Brock Purdy- (QB)
Isheem Young- (DB)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Greg Eisworth II (DB)
Beau Freyler (DB)
Jake Hummel (LB)
Anthony Johnson Jr. (DB)
Andrew Mevis (PK)
Zach Petersen (DE)
Darrell Simmons Jr. (OL)
