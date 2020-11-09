Two honors were given to Iowa State football players Monday, when sophomore running back Breece Hall won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and junior linebacker Mike Rose won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
.@CycloneFB running back Breece Hall rushed for his 7️⃣th-straight 💯-yard game, caught 2️⃣ passes for 2️⃣7️⃣ yards and scored a career-high 3️⃣ touchdowns against Baylor. @BreeceH is the #Big12FB Offensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/gsnALZqzgK— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 9, 2020
Hall continued his dominant season on Saturday, receiving the award for the third time in 2020.
The sophomore amassed 133 yards on the ground in 31 attempts and added three total touchdowns, two of which were on the ground and one as a receiver, where he added 27 receiving yards as well.
Hall has now reached the 100 rushing yards mark in every game this season and leads college football with 1,034 yards. He also has 13 rushing touchdowns which is third only behind Alabama's Najee Harris and North Carolina's Javonte Williams.
While Hall tacked on another accolade, Rose found one on the defensive end as well.
Mike Rose tied his career-high with 1️⃣1️⃣ tackles, including 7️⃣ solo stops in @CycloneFB’s come-from-behind win over Baylor. He had 2️⃣ QB hurries, 1️⃣.5️⃣ tackles for loss and an interception with less than a minute left.@mikejrose23 is the #Big12FB Defensive Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/a5u6PQrxCZ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 9, 2020
Tying his career high in tackles with 11, Rose did it all for the Cyclones against Baylor.
The junior had two quarterback hurries, 1.5 tackles for loss and the biggest defensive play of the game for the Cyclones.
With a seven point lead, Iowa State was tasked with keeping the Bears out of the end zone and securing a come-from-behind win.
Rose picked off Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer in the end zone to give Iowa State a win.
